FIFA 23 TOTW 5 release date, time, predictions for new FUT cards

FIFA 23 TOTW 5 is launching soon, with the best performing players of the past week set to get some new FUT cards and upgraded ratings. The FIFA 23 TOTW 5 squad is launching on Wednesday, October 19 with the new Team of the Week cards out in Ultimate Team packs at 6pm BST. And ahead of the FIFA 23 TOTW 5 release predictions have been made about which players will be getting new FUT cards.
In a post online Futbin has given their picks for the FIFA 23 TOTW 5 squad, and the FIFA-centric site is expecting a number of Premier League players to get new cards.
Among the EPL stars who are expected to get a FIFA 23 TOTW 5 card are Liverpool’s Joe Gomez (who played a key role in the Reds’ 1-0 win over Manchester City at the weekend) and Chelsea keeper Kepa.
The highest rated FIFA 23 TOTW 5 card is expected to belong to Lautaro Martinez, with the Inter Milan forward predicted to get an 87 overall rated card.
The Argentinian – who scored a in Inter’s dramatic 3-3 draw with Barcelona at the Nou Camp – also hit the back of the net for Simone Inzaghi’s side in their 2-0 win against Salernitana over the weekend.
You can find full predictions for FIFA 23 TOTW 5 below…
Kepa Arrizabalaga – GK – 80>83 OVR
Reinildo – LB – 79>82 OVR
Joe Gomez – CB – 81>84 OVR
Silas – RWB – 75>81 OVR
Martin Terrier – LM – 81>84 OVR
William Carvalho – CDM – 80>83 OVR
Leroy Sane – CAM – 84>86 OVR
Jesper Lindstrom – CAM – 75>84 OVR
Federico Valverde – RW – 84>87 OVR
Lautaro Martinez – ST – 86>87 OVR
Marcus Thuram – ST – 78>82 OVR
Substitutes
David Raya – GK – 76>81 OVR
Fabian Schar – CB – 77>81 OVR
Myrto Uzuni – LM – 75>81 OVR
Luiz Gustavo – CDM – 75>81 OVR
Dimitri Petratos – ST – 66>75 OVR
Guus Til – ST – 75>81 OVR
Jonathan David – ST – 79>82 OVR
Reserves
Youssouf Ndayishimiye – CB
Luca Tremolada – CAM
James Forrest – RW
Junior Adamu – ST
Kevin Denkey – ST
