Categories
Gaming

FIFA 23 TOTW 5 release date, time, predictions for new FUT cards


FIFA 23 TOTW 5 is launching soon, with the best performing players of the past week set to get some new FUT cards and upgraded ratings. The FIFA 23 TOTW 5 squad is launching on Wednesday, October 19 with the new Team of the Week cards out in Ultimate Team packs at 6pm BST. And ahead of the FIFA 23 TOTW 5 release predictions have been made about which players will be getting new FUT cards.

In a post online Futbin has given their picks for the FIFA 23 TOTW 5 squad, and the FIFA-centric site is expecting a number of Premier League players to get new cards.

Among the EPL stars who are expected to get a FIFA 23 TOTW 5 card are Liverpool’s Joe Gomez (who played a key role in the Reds’ 1-0 win over Manchester City at the weekend) and Chelsea keeper Kepa.

The highest rated FIFA 23 TOTW 5 card is expected to belong to Lautaro Martinez, with the Inter Milan forward predicted to get an 87 overall rated card.

The Argentinian – who scored a in Inter’s dramatic 3-3 draw with Barcelona at the Nou Camp – also hit the back of the net for Simone Inzaghi’s side in their 2-0 win against Salernitana over the weekend.

You can find full predictions for FIFA 23 TOTW 5 below…

READ MORE: FIFA 23 review

Kepa Arrizabalaga – GK – 80>83 OVR

Reinildo – LB – 79>82 OVR

Joe Gomez – CB – 81>84 OVR

Silas – RWB – 75>81 OVR

Martin Terrier – LM – 81>84 OVR

William Carvalho – CDM – 80>83 OVR

Leroy Sane – CAM – 84>86 OVR

Jesper Lindstrom – CAM – 75>84 OVR

Federico Valverde – RW – 84>87 OVR

Lautaro Martinez – ST – 86>87 OVR

Marcus Thuram – ST – 78>82 OVR

Substitutes

David Raya – GK – 76>81 OVR

Fabian Schar – CB – 77>81 OVR

Myrto Uzuni – LM – 75>81 OVR

Luiz Gustavo – CDM – 75>81 OVR

Dimitri Petratos – ST – 66>75 OVR

Guus Til – ST – 75>81 OVR

Jonathan David – ST – 79>82 OVR

Reserves

Youssouf Ndayishimiye – CB

Luca Tremolada – CAM

James Forrest – RW

Junior Adamu – ST

Kevin Denkey – ST



Source link

Dion Dassanayake

By Dion Dassanayake

Dion is a gaming and tech reporter for Express.co.uk. He has worked as a journalist for more than ten years and specialises in gaming and technology stories.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.