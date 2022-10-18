FIFA 23 TOTW 5 release date, time, predictions for new FUT cards

FIFA 23 TOTW 5 is launching soon, with the best performing players of the past week set to get some new FUT cards and upgraded ratings. The FIFA 23 TOTW 5 squad is launching on Wednesday, October 19 with the new Team of the Week cards out in Ultimate Team packs at 6pm BST. And ahead of the FIFA 23 TOTW 5 release predictions have been made about which players will be getting new FUT cards.

In a post online Futbin has given their picks for the FIFA 23 TOTW 5 squad, and the FIFA-centric site is expecting a number of Premier League players to get new cards.

Among the EPL stars who are expected to get a FIFA 23 TOTW 5 card are Liverpool’s Joe Gomez (who played a key role in the Reds’ 1-0 win over Manchester City at the weekend) and Chelsea keeper Kepa.

The highest rated FIFA 23 TOTW 5 card is expected to belong to Lautaro Martinez, with the Inter Milan forward predicted to get an 87 overall rated card.

The Argentinian – who scored a in Inter’s dramatic 3-3 draw with Barcelona at the Nou Camp – also hit the back of the net for Simone Inzaghi’s side in their 2-0 win against Salernitana over the weekend.

You can find full predictions for FIFA 23 TOTW 5 below…

READ MORE: FIFA 23 review