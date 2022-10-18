Florida locally acquired dengue cases rise to 30 – Outbreak News Today

NewsDesk @bactiman63

The Florida Department of Health reported three additional autochthonous dengue fever cases in Miami-Dade County, bringing the state total to 30 in 2022.

Miami-Dade County accounts for 29 of the cases and Collier County has reported one case.

One case was reported in a non-Florida resident. Twenty-six of the cases have been serotyped by PCR. Serotypes reported were DENV-3 (25) and DENV-2.

Travel associated dengue cases in Florida have risen to 572–Counties reporting cases were: Brevard (2), Broward (34), Collier (7), Duval (7), Escambia (2), Flagler, Hendry, Hernando (2), Hillsborough (53), Lee (22), Leon, Manatee (2), Martin (2), Miami-Dade (379), Monroe (3), Orange (6), Osceola, Palm Beach (19), Pasco, Pinellas (7), Polk (8), Sarasota (4), St. Johns, St. Lucie (5), and Volusia (2). Six cases were reported in non-Florida residents.

Six cases met the criteria for severe dengue (dengue shock syndrome [DSS] or dengue hemorrhagic fever [DHF]).