Fountain Lake tennis advances to 4A State Tourney

Fountain Lake Tennis players who advanced to the 4A State Tournament traveled to The University of the Ozarks in Clarksville on October 10, 2022. In Girls Singles Lainey Mungle won her 1st round match 6-0,6-0 and won her 2nd round match 6-0,6-1. Mungle will advance to the final 4 on October 11, 2022. In boys singles Paul Combs won his 1st round match 6-4, 4-6, and 6-3, but came up short in the 2nd round. In Girls Doubles, Page Davis and Mary Drakes won their 1st round match 6-4, 6-7, and 6-1, but were unsuccessful in the 2nd round. Congratulations to these athletes and the hard work they put in for such a successful season.

Fountain Lake Volleyball

Fountain Lake Junior Varsity and Varsity Volleyball teams met Ashdown at Bass Gymnasium on October 11, 2022. Coach Tina Moore said, “[It was] a very slow tempo game, but we came away with a conference win.” Stats from the game were as follows: Faith Jones 13 service points, Andie Bassett 13 service points (6 aces), Kara Martin 10 kills. The Fountain Lake Player of the Game was Bethany Breshears for her hustle in the Junior Varsity game. Follow along as Fountain Lake matches up with Magnolia on October 13, 2022.