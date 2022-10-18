Four in ten Brits have ‘feared for their lives’ from debt collectors

More than half (52 percent) have had to take out further loans, landing themselves in more debt to keep collectors at bay – with 46 percent left feeling anxious, and 12 percent trapped by the situation.

The research also found having such a negative experience as a customer has seen 21 percent make a formal complaint to the debt collection company, and 18 percent stop using that business.

More than one in ten (12 percent) have left bad reviews online, and 11 percent post complaints on social media.

Amon Ghaiumy, founder of ethical debt resolution technology company, Ophelos, which commissioned the research, said: “With more people than ever falling into problem debt, sometimes for the first time in their lives, businesses cannot afford to ignore the abhorrent behaviour employed by external debt collectors.

“Not only does this worsen the impact of debt on consumers, but in the current cost of living crisis, this unethical approach is what will leave a lasting impression on millions of people.

“The fact is that people are going to blame businesses and lenders for the huge impact that bad debt collectors have on their mental and financial health.

“It begs the question of businesses: how do you want to be remembered when we come out of the recession?

“The actions they take in today’s crisis will be remembered – and that means they simply cannot let this behaviour become the face of their business.”