Friday Night Headliner Announced For Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Fest

If you are a fan of the show Yellowstone, you are going to be thrilled to hear one of the headliners recently announced for Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Fest. Whiskey Myers is coming back to Idaho to play for another epic show!

One Of Twin Falls’s Favorite Bands Is Returning To Hwy 30 Music Fest

Whiskey Myers has been part of Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Fest before and they put on a great show. The band has become even more popular as the show Yellowstone plays a bunch of their music. If you are a Yellowstone fan you are definitely going to like the lineup for Hwy 30 this year. It is the best music fest in Idaho.

Whiskey Myers Coming To Hwy 30

Whiskey Myers is the headliner for Friday, June 23rd. Also part of the Friday lineup is Jesse Dayne and the Sagebrush Drifters and Them Dirty Roses. Jesse Dayne is a local favorite as well.

Other Reasons Yellowstone Fans Are Going To Love This Festival

Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Festival has a lot of artists that join from the show Yellowstone. Whiskey Myers is this year, Shane Smith and the Saints performed last year, and of course, Lainey Wilson is the headliner for the all woman lineup on Wednesday night of the festival. Lainey Wilson’s songs have been played on Yellowstone, and she is actually playing a part in the show.

Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Festival is four amazing days of great music. Tickets are on sale, you can get them here. It will take place June 21st through June 24th at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds and it is going to be a party.

