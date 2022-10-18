George Harrison and Pattie Boyd Once Came Home to Find Two Fans Hiding Under Their Bed

George Harrison and his first wife, Pattie Boyd, once came home to find two fans hiding under their bed. That wasn’t Boyd’s only boundary-crossing encounter with her soon-to-be husband’s fans.

George Harrison and Pattie Boyd | Keystone/Getty Images

After George Harrison and Pattie Boyd started dating, Boyd was thrown into the deep end

George and Boyd met on the set of The Beatles’ A Hard Day’s Night. The Beatle proposed to her on the spot but quickly amended his proposal to a simple date. Boyd denied him because she was dating someone. However, she broke up with her boyfriend to be with George.

The Beatles’ manager, Brian Epstein, chaperoned their first date. However, Boyd realized that wouldn’t be the strangest thing to happen in her relationship with George. She soon learned that being a Beatle girlfriend was a rough job.

During an interview for Harper’s Bazaar, Boyd told Taylor Swift that she initially had difficulty adjusting to being a Beatle girlfriend. No one prepared her for what was to come.

“Nobody took on that role,” Boyd said. “Nobody thought that role would be significant for a start. I remember a journalist coming to our house one day and saying to George, ‘In all seriousness, when do you think the bubble is going to burst? When are the Beatles going to be finished?’

“If they thought that, there’s no reason anyone would think, ‘Ah, I’ll look after Pattie and guide her through what is going to be a tremendously difficult situation for a young girl to cope with.’ The only thing Brian Epstein, their manager, told me and the other wives and girlfriends was, ‘Don’t talk to the press.’”