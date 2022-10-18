Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Short Interest Update

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 810,700 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the September 15th total of 712,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLOU traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.03. 40,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,605. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $32.37.

Institutional Trading of Global X Cloud Computing ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period.

