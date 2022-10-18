Hallyu amusement park K- Wonderland opens in the metaverse | TTG Asia

The Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange (KOFICE) together with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has unveiled K-Wonderland, a Hallyu-theme park metaverse, on the global metaverse platform ZEPETO on October 14.

K-Wonderland consists of spaces – K-Wonder Castle, K-Wonder Hall, K-Pop Stage, and K-Drama Studio – for Hallyu experiences and creations enjoyed on the metaverse platform and will offer a variety of opportunities to experience the Hallyu culture using the latest digital technology to people all over the world.

Users will first encounter K-Wonder Castle where they can take rides and take snapshots together with sculptures and architecture. K-Wonder Hall offers information on events, a guide on how to enjoy K-Wonderland, Hallyu-related events, as well as exhibitions related to Hallyu stars, and games. K-Pop Stage features actual music broadcast stages, practice rooms, and waiting rooms, while K-Drama Studio recreates famous scenes from six popular Hallyu dramas to induce users to play various roles in dramas.

K-Wonderland generates a creative environment where users can make secondary creations on their own using personal avatars, rather than simply experiencing the metaverse space, allowing Hallyu fans around the world to be more familiar with Korean culture.

Through the shooting features provided by ZEPETO, users can record photos or video content of exploring and enjoying K-Wonderland and can make their own music videos and dramas using various spaces of K-Wonderland.

KOFICE president Jung Kilhwa said: “We expect that this K-Wonderland in combination with digital technologies will be an attempt to dominate a new content market in advance and expand Hallyu content for future generations.”