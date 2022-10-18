How to get Modern Warfare 2 Twitch Drops: Free viewership rewards

Call of Duty players can scoop up some MWII viewership rewards during launch week. Here’s how to get Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops and claim your free rewards.
Anticipation for Modern Warfare 2 is at an all-time high with its release date slated for October 28. Players will soon have the opportunity to watch their favorite streamers play Modern Warfare 2 on Twitch.
If you pre-ordered Modern Warfare 2 or you plan on playing through the Campaign you’ll have plenty of chances to accumulate various rewards. In addition to pre-order rewards and bonuses, Call of Duty is also making it so you can earn free rewards through Modern Warfare 2 Twitch Drops.
Here’s how to get Modern Warfare 2 Twitch Drops and earn rewards while watching your favorite streamers.
How to get Modern Warfare 2 Twitch Drops
In order to earn free Modern Warfare 2 viewership rewards by watching Twitch streams, you’ll need an active Call of Duty account and an active Twitch Prime account.
Follow the steps below to get Modern Warfare 2 Twitch Drops:
- Create a Call of Duty/Activision account or sign in to an existing account
- Link your Call of Duty account to your Twitch Prime account by visiting the linking webpage and following the steps on screen
- Head to Twitch and watch any streamer play Modern Warfare 2 with Drops enabled
- Earn free rewards based on time spent watching
Players will have a limited window between October 28 and November 6 to earn Modern Warfare 2 rewards via Twitch Drops. Warzone 2.0 fans will be pleased to find out that these rewards will also be available for use in the battle royale.
Modern Warfare 2 Twitch Drops rewards
There are four sets of Modern Warfare 2 rewards up for grabs that you can earn by watching streams that have drops enabled. The major prize of a Watchdog 141 Weapon Blueprint awaits players who watch for at least 60 minutes.
Here are all of the Modern Warfare 2 Twitch Drops rewards you can earn:
- 15 minutes: 141 Weapon Charm
- 30 minutes: Death’s Angel Calling Card and Emblem
- 45 minutes: Something In My Teeth Weapon Sticker
- 60 minutes: Watchdog 141 Weapon Blueprint
Take a look at the image above that displays what each reward will look like, so you know what awaits you in-game.
For more CoD news, check out how Activision confirmed that Modern Warfare 2 is set to deliver two fan-favorite multiplayer maps throughout Season 1.
Image Credit: Activision