How to get Modern Warfare 2 Twitch Drops: Free viewership rewards

Call of Duty players can scoop up some MWII viewership rewards during launch week. Here’s how to get Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops and claim your free rewards.





Anticipation for Modern Warfare 2 is at an all-time high with its release date slated for October 28. Players will soon have the opportunity to watch their favorite streamers play Modern Warfare 2 on Twitch.

If you pre-ordered Modern Warfare 2 or you plan on playing through the Campaign you’ll have plenty of chances to accumulate various rewards. In addition to pre-order rewards and bonuses, Call of Duty is also making it so you can earn free rewards through Modern Warfare 2 Twitch Drops.

Here’s how to get Modern Warfare 2 Twitch Drops and earn rewards while watching your favorite streamers.

How to get Modern Warfare 2 Twitch Drops

In order to earn free Modern Warfare 2 viewership rewards by watching Twitch streams, you’ll need an active Call of Duty account and an active Twitch Prime account.

Follow the steps below to get Modern Warfare 2 Twitch Drops:

Create a Call of Duty/Activision account or sign in to an existing account Link your Call of Duty account to your Twitch Prime account by visiting the linking webpage and following the steps on screen Head to Twitch and watch any streamer play Modern Warfare 2 with Drops enabled Earn free rewards based on time spent watching

Players will have a limited window between October 28 and November 6 to earn Modern Warfare 2 rewards via Twitch Drops. Warzone 2.0 fans will be pleased to find out that these rewards will also be available for use in the battle royale.

Modern Warfare 2 Twitch Drops rewards

There are four sets of Modern Warfare 2 rewards up for grabs that you can earn by watching streams that have drops enabled. The major prize of a Watchdog 141 Weapon Blueprint awaits players who watch for at least 60 minutes.

Here are all of the Modern Warfare 2 Twitch Drops rewards you can earn:

15 minutes: 141 Weapon Charm

141 Weapon Charm 30 minutes: Death’s Angel Calling Card and Emblem

Death’s Angel Calling Card and Emblem 45 minutes: Something In My Teeth Weapon Sticker

Something In My Teeth Weapon Sticker 60 minutes: Watchdog 141 Weapon Blueprint

Take a look at the image above that displays what each reward will look like, so you know what awaits you in-game.

For more CoD news, check out how Activision confirmed that Modern Warfare 2 is set to deliver two fan-favorite multiplayer maps throughout Season 1.

Image Credit: Activision