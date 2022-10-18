Janet Strawser, 70, of Vine Grove, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at her home.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Laverne Ammons Light; her father, Charles L. Strawser; a stepbrother, Mark Bacon; and a stepsister, Vanda Conway.

Jan is survived by her brother, Tony Strawser and his wife, Lisa; a nephew, Shawn Strawser and his wife, Kathy; a niece, Deanna Garcia; a great-niece, Kaitlyn Strawser; three great-nephews, Shawn M. Strawser, Kaleb Garcia and Kamden Garcia; her two God children, George Ammons Jr. and Mercedes Dibble; two stepsisters, Sandra Gedge and Karen Farmer; and a stepbrother, James Bacon.

A memorial service is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove with the Rev. Lloyd King officiating.

Condolences may be expressed at nebfh.com.