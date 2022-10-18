Lake County Genealogical Society to hear from expert on writing a family history

The next Lake County Genealogical Society meeting will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, Oct. 27, on Zoom due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A short business meeting will be followed by this month’s speaker, Lisa Alzo, on “No More Excuses: 10 Steps to Finally Write Your Family History.”

“The most difficult part of any writing project is getting started,” the organization noted in a news release. “You will learn how to get started. You will learn how to organize your material and divide your writing tasks into small, manageable pieces. You will learn how to incorporate social history into your story.”

There will be a brief question-and-answer session at the end of the presentation.

Alzo is a freelance writer, instructor, and internationally recognized lecturer, specializing in Eastern European genealogical research, writing family history, and using the Internet to trace female and immigrant ancestors, the release stated.

An avid genealogist for more than 30 years, Alzo is a frequently invited speaker for national conferences, genealogical and historical societies, and webinars. She also chronicles her family history adventures on her blog, The Accidental Genealogist.

Visit the LCGS web site at www.lcgsohio.org to learn more about the group and to find the email address to contact for an invitation to the Zoom meeting. People do not need to be a member to attend this monthly meeting.

Those who do not have a computer can join the Zoom meeting from a tablet or phone; so, call either Cynthia at 440-951-0914 or Linda at 440 255 6984 to get the phone number for the meeting or for more information about the group.

Besides learning from the speakers, members help each other at the Lake County Genealogical Society Special Interest Group, which meets virtually using Zoom the first Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. This support group is open to members only.