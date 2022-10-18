Laurel, Yellowstone County sued over gas-fired power plant

Laurel residents and environmentalists are suing the city, Yellowstone County and NorthWestern Energy for allowing construction of a gas-fired power plant to proceed without local government review.

Members of the Thiel Road Coalition, Northern Plains Resource Council and Montana Environmental Information Center accuse the City of Laurel and Yellowstone County of sitting on their hands while the state’s largest monopoly utility began building a gas-fired power plant along the Yellowstone River without approval from local zoning officials or local elected officials.

“The City has abandoned its jurisdictional authority of the area, causing confusion in the applicability of these laws and obstructing plaintiff’s right to participate in government decision making as it relates to the health and welfare of the community,” argued attorney Jennifer Harbine in a lawsuit filed Monday.

The Plaintiff’s are asking the District Court to direct the City of Laurel to take up the zoning issues at the power plant site. If not Laurel, then direct Yellowstone County to do the job, they argue.

Monday, NorthWestern Energy Spokesperson Jo Dee Black, said the utility had only recently learned of the lawsuit and was evaluating it.

It’s been a year since Laurel residents turned out in protest of the 175-megawatt, gas-fired power plant originally dubbed “Laurel Generating Station,” by developer NorthWestern Energy. The utility, at the time, was seeking several things from the City of Laurel, among them a zoning change for the power plant site south of Interstate 90, as well as an easement to bore a natural gas pipeline beneath city-owned Riverside Park, which offers the community its best public access to the Yellowstone River.

The Laurel City Council responded to community concerns by delaying critical power plant votes, then elected to form a fact-finding mission to reconcile neighborhood concerns about noise and air pollution with NorthWestern’s assurances the concerns were unwarranted.

At the time, it had been eight months since NorthWestern first announced it intended to build the power plant. The company had sought regulatory approval to begin billing customers for the $275 million project before it came online, but then backed of the 270-day process, citing concerns about inflation increasing construction costs. CEO Bob Rowe said the project needed to be expedited “to take advantage of the favorable supply and labor prices in existing contracts.”

NorthWestern successfully maneuvered around the Laurel permit by relocating its pipeline route, which took the city out of the equation. But the issue of the necessary rezone never rematerialized.

On January 5, 2022, Laurel Mayor Dave Waggoner told the Billings Gazette that the zoning issues concerning the power plant had been handed over to Yellowstone County. Waggoner was new to the job and said he was less than reliable about who had jurisdiction of power plant zoning issues.

However, city-county planning officials for Yellowstone County at the time confirmed to the Gazette that Laurel still had jurisdiction over the zoning issues concerning the power plant.

Monday’s lawsuit is the third accusing state or local governments of jumping the gun on permitting without first taking necessary regulatory steps. Last January, a court ordered NorthWestern Energy to stop boring pipeline beneath the river because Yellowstone County hadn’t informed the public, or taken public comment, before allowing NorthWestern to drill in the Yellowstone River floodplain. The county restarted the process.

Earlier, in October 2021, MEIC sued the Department of Environmental Quality for allegedly granting NorthWestern an emissions permit while ignoring the Montana Environmental Policy Act section of the state constitution. DEQ ignored the power plant’s contribution to local air and water pollution, the plaintiffs said.

The area where the power plant would be located has already been dinged by the EPA for excessive sulfur dioxide levels, mainly emanating from a CHS oil refinery near the gas-fired power plant site. Carbon dioxide from the gas-fired plant, some 769,706 tons a year, is a climate change contributor.

Concerning the lawsuit filed Monday, The Gazette posed two questions to NorthWestern, which went unanswered. The first was whether NorthWestern had reached an agreement with the City of Laurel and Yellowstone County whereby neither government would enforce zoning laws as the gas plant was constructed. The second was when NorthWestern stop referring to the power plant as “Laurel Generating Station,” the original name of the power plant which was discarded in the months after the power plant ran into zoning challenges in the city.

Through December 2021, NorthWestern had consistently identified the power plant to potential investors as the Laurel Generating Station, as it had for nine months, according to records with the Securities and Exchange Commission. But by March 17 of this year, the utility had dropped the Laurel title, instead identifying the project as being located in Yellowstone County. By the time NorthWestern filed its quarterly report with the Security Exchange Commission in April, it was calling the gas plant the Yellowstone County Project as it has done consistently since then.