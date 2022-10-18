Linda Oglesby Bolt-Griffith, 65, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.

Linda was born Dec. 17, 1956, in Augusta, Georgia, to Marie and Paul Oglesby.

Linda attended school in Augusta and completed college in Athens, Georgia. She was a registered respiratory therapist and polysomnographer. Linda was a loving wife and caring mother. She was married to Dane Griffith, who she met in Augusta before moving to Knoxville, Tennessee, and Elizabethtown. Linda loved putting together puzzles with her daughter, Lila, and throwing a baseball with her son, Matthew. Linda enjoyed sewing and painting ceramics. She also enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow and learn. Linda was very passionate about her family and loved them with all her heart.

Linda held a special place in her heart for Loyd Paul Bolt, her first-born son, who preceded her in death on March 17, 1979. We take comfort in knowing he was there to greet her when she arrived in Heaven. Linda also was preceded in death by her parents, Marie and Paul Oglesby; and her sister, Margaret.

Linda is survived by her husband, Dane, with whom she was raising their daughter, Lila; her son, Matthew and his wife, Nichole, who blessed her with six grandchildren, Landin, Dylan, Marissa, Ainsley, Brennan and Ashton; her sister, Pauline, and brother-in-law, Robert, who blessed her with two nieces, Robin and Penny. She also is survived by other extended family members.

A memorial service is at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Manakee Funeral Home, 2098 Leitchfield Road in Elizabethtown.

Visitation is from 4:30 to 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to Manakee Funeral Home to help defray expenses.

Condolences may be expressed at manakeefuneralhome.com.