Liz Truss viewed as ‘most unpopular’ PM





Liz Truss has been viewed as the “most unpopular” Prime Minister of the UK, a survey by YouGov has revealed.

The Prime Minister’s net favourability score now stands at -70, a 14-point drop since last week. The latest blow to Ms Truss comes days after she sacked Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor, replacing him with Jeremy Hunt. YouGov also found that the majority of Conservative Party members believe Ms Truss should resign. When asked who should replace her, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was the most popular choice with a third (32 percent) opting for him while a quarter (23 percent) plumped for Rishi Sunak.

The survey found that 55 percent believe Ms Truss should step down. A YouGov poll of Tory members found 55 percent would now vote for 42-year-old Sunak if they were able to vote again, while just 25 percent would vote for Truss. An analysis by YouGov stated: “With the ongoing political chaos at Westminster dominating headlines, a new YouGov Political Research snap poll of Conservative party members finds significant buyer’s remorse among the party membership surrounding their September decision to elect Liz Truss leader.” The poll, which questioned 530 Tory party members, found that just under two in five (38 percent) said they want Ms Truss to stay in post. READ MORE: Number 10 on lockdown as armed police swarm Westminster street

Should Ms Truss resign triggering a leadership election, most Conservatives said they would be opposed to holding a full-scale contest – including a vote for members – on the basis that it would not be well received by the public. Of those questioned, 60 percent said they would support MPs backing a single unity candidate without the need for an election in the event that Ms Truss stood down, with one in three (37 percent) opposing this.