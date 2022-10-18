Local Daughters of the American Revolution Celebrate 100 Years | WGRT

The Daughters of the American Revolution are a group of women who are direct descendants of someone who served during the American Revolutionary War. The Ottawa Chapter, which represents the Port Huron area, celebrated 100 years of service this summer.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) State Historian Pamela Hotary joined local chapter members for a gathering at Lakeside Cemetery on June 11, 2022, to celebrate the ways they have fulfilled the organizations mission and served the community.

The Ottawa Chapter of NSDAR has been supporting area veterans, preserving genealogy records, and taking care of grave sites and marking since 1906. The group was originally named the Ottowawa Chapter until it reformed in 1977 under the name Ottowa at a meeting in the Fogcutter Restaurant in Port Huron.

When the group gathered to celebrate their anniversary, they met at the grave of Marjorie Owens, a founding daughter of the chapter who also served as Chaplin from 1977-78 and Regent from 1982-1985.

For more information about the Ottowa Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution, visit their website here: http://www.ottawa.michdar.net/

Reporting for WGRT – Jessie Wiegand