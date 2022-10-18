MContent hires Hani El Khatib as CEO of Blockchain and Web3

MContent, the Web3 decentralised content ecosystem has appointed Hani El Khatib as the chief executive officer of blockchain and Web3.

In his new role, El Khatib will oversee the MContent blockchain decentralised platform, as well as all Web3, non-fungible tokens and crypto divisions.

“I am thrilled to join the MContent family, and work with the great leaders to help steer the company to global presence & success. Our objective is to make MContent the leading decentralised Web3 content company that brings power back to the viewer. At MContent, with our Watch and Earn model, both the viewers and the content creators will be earning monetised cryptocurrency when any of the content is viewed on our platform. Being a firm believer in the power of blockchain and decentralisation, I am confident that our business methodology will be beneficial for our members, our community, and for our business.”

El Khatib brings in a vast experience in terms of leadership, entrepreneurship and business growth, having specialised in revenue growth and scaling up businesses, from global unicorn startups looking for regional expansion, to multi-nationals looking to grow their business.

He also brings in his entrepreneurial experience, having established his own startup early in his career.

Prior to MContent, El Khatib was the regional director at Chainalysis, where he helped in building the company’s presence in the region. Before that he held various regional roles in multinational companies including McAfee and Forescout Technologies.