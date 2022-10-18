Migrants say they are being served moldy food, face deplorable conditions at NYC hotel

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) — A migrant from Venezuela, along with his wife and eight-year-old daughter says to get to America they walked for three months through a jungle, crossing through Central America into Texas.

Then, from Texas, they were bused to New York and are at the Skyline Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen where he said violence has been an issue.

The hotel has been a shelter for the homeless in the past, but migrants say they are being served food that is either moldy or cold.

“They said they’re going to support us and serve better food, hot food for the immigrants, but this never happened,” said Family Vision Pastor Darwin Maradiaga.

Pastor Maradiaga has been providing assistance to migrants arriving in the city for months, and says the hotel needs to do better and the city needs to do more.

“Our goal is to, every single family right here that came to New York City, they can sustain themselves – doesn’t depend on the government,” said Pastor Maradiaga.

The migrant from Venezuela says that is his goal too, saying he wants to work, hopefully in construction one day.

The only good thing, he says, is that his daughter is loving school, and his wife is even smiling. Despite everything, he says when he looks out at New York City, he sees diversity, tolerance – and hope.

DSS said in a statement,

“As part of our legal and moral obligation to provide shelter to anyone who needs it regardless of background or immigration status, we are working around the clock to ensure that we are providing shelter supports for recently-arrived asylum seekers, continuing to open emergency sites, and working to comprehensively address the unique needs of asylum seekers. Protecting the health and safety of our clients is our top priority. Together with the not-for-profit provider-partners that manage our sites, our dedicated staff maintain open lines of communication with clients and ensure that any concerns are addressed as they arise.”

