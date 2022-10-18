Categories Sports Monday’s Prep Roundup: Anacortes doubles team advances at district tennis tournament Post author By Google News Post date October 18, 2022 No Comments on Monday’s Prep Roundup: Anacortes doubles team advances at district tennis tournament Monday’s Prep Roundup: Anacortes doubles team advances at district tennis tournament goskagit.com Source link Related Tags advances, anacortes, anacortes high school, annika mason, assist, Bellingham, brooke tyler, burlington-edison tigers, colton hong, digs, District, doubles, Hong, lexie mason, Lion, match, match point, mathew rutz, matthew rutz-sawyer nichols, Monday's, Olson, olson-davis, olson-sam davis, prep, quarterfinal, roundup, rutz-nichols, sam davis, sawyer nichols, sedro-woolley, sedro-woolley cubs, spencer betz, Sport, team, tennis, tournament, victory, volleyball By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← Florida, US hotel revenues jump as consumers pay more → Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Short Interest Update Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.