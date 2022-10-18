National Grid warns nation to prepare for blackouts

The National Grid chief has warned that households may be forced to endure blackouts over the winter if gas imports are reduced. John Pettigrew has said these blackouts may take place between 4pm and 7pm on “really, really cold” days in January and February.

However, it is hoped this would be a worst case scenario and only imposed if electricity generators did not have enough gas to meet demand.

Earlier this month the National Grid put the country on notice that the chance of blackouts had increased and that three-hour power shortages might be necessary in the “unlikely” event of gas supplies failing to meet demand.

This is the first time the electricity and gas operator has given an exact time as to when the blackouts would be.

Britain gets 40 percent of its electricity from gas-fired power stations while gas heats the vast majority of homes, reported Sky News.