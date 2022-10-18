New Adobe software tools aim to aid 3D content creation for metaverse | MarketScreener

Oct 18 (Reuters) – Adobe Inc on Tuesday

released a set of new software tools designed to make it easier

to create three-dimensional digital objects for marketing

campaigns, video games and the metaverse.

With its graphic design and photo editing tools, Adobe has

long dominated the market for two-dimensional content creation,

a position it sought to protect when it spent $20 billion in

cash and stock last month to buy rival upstart Figma in the

biggest buyout ever of a privately held software firm.

But in recent years Adobe has also invested in creating

three-dimensional content, a field dominated by video-game

centric firms like Unity Software Inc. Such content is

expected to factor prominently in the metaverse, the virtual

world that Meta Platforms Inc and others are counting

on for future revenue growth.

But three-dimensional objects have long been labor-intensive

for artists to create, and Adobe on Tuesday released two tools

designed to make it faster and easier to make the digital

objects.

Adobe’s “3D Capture” tool lets users take a series photos of

a real-world object with nearly any camera – including

smartphones – and then melds the photos together into a

three-dimensional digital object. An early use of the software

will be for e-commerce, where, for example, a shoe seller could

let users with augmented reality virtually try on sneakers to

see how they look on their feet, said François Cottin, senior

director of marketing for Substance 3D and metaverse at Adobe.

“It’s only with augmented reality and with 3D that you can

do that,” Cottin said.

The second Adobe tool released Tuesday allows artists to

switch between editing a three-dimensional object on a desktop

computer to manipulating it with their hands in a virtual

reality headset. The software lets virtual artists get a similar

feeling to sculpting clay, which remains in use designing cars

and other objects, while also having the precision of working on

a computer, Cottin said.

“Jumping from one to another is extremely, extremely

useful,” Cottin said.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco

Editing by Nick Zieminski)