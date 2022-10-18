New Adobe software tools aim to aid 3D content creation for metaverse | MarketScreener

Oct 18 (Reuters) – Adobe Inc on Tuesday
released a set of new software tools designed to make it easier
to create three-dimensional digital objects for marketing
campaigns, video games and the metaverse.
With its graphic design and photo editing tools, Adobe has
long dominated the market for two-dimensional content creation,
a position it sought to protect when it spent $20 billion in
cash and stock last month to buy rival upstart Figma in the
biggest buyout ever of a privately held software firm.
But in recent years Adobe has also invested in creating
three-dimensional content, a field dominated by video-game
centric firms like Unity Software Inc. Such content is
expected to factor prominently in the metaverse, the virtual
world that Meta Platforms Inc and others are counting
on for future revenue growth.
But three-dimensional objects have long been labor-intensive
for artists to create, and Adobe on Tuesday released two tools
designed to make it faster and easier to make the digital
objects.
Adobe’s “3D Capture” tool lets users take a series photos of
a real-world object with nearly any camera – including
smartphones – and then melds the photos together into a
three-dimensional digital object. An early use of the software
will be for e-commerce, where, for example, a shoe seller could
let users with augmented reality virtually try on sneakers to
see how they look on their feet, said François Cottin, senior
director of marketing for Substance 3D and metaverse at Adobe.
“It’s only with augmented reality and with 3D that you can
do that,” Cottin said.
The second Adobe tool released Tuesday allows artists to
switch between editing a three-dimensional object on a desktop
computer to manipulating it with their hands in a virtual
reality headset. The software lets virtual artists get a similar
feeling to sculpting clay, which remains in use designing cars
and other objects, while also having the precision of working on
a computer, Cottin said.
“Jumping from one to another is extremely, extremely
useful,” Cottin said.
(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco
Editing by Nick Zieminski)