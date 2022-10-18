New Leak Teases the Arrival of Former Barcelona FC Stars to Call of Duty Mobile

In the world of gaming, Call of Duty is one of the biggest names. The game franchise has a massive reputation. From collaboration with Big Hollywood stars to world-famous singers, CoD’s marketing campaigns have made quite a big name too. So it wasn’t very surprising when a leak teased that for the upcoming FIFA World Cup collaboration, CoD may bring two of the biggest names in the Soccer world.

According to the leaker, they found skins of two big soccer stars in the servers of Call of Duty Mobile. Many speculated that this could be legitimate news as the FIFA World Cup is just around the corner and Activision may have collaborated with the players to promote the event. But there has been no official confirmation yet.

What did the leak reveal about Call of Duty mobile?

On October 14, 2022, Call Of Duty: Mobile Leaks & News posted a tweet revealing that, “Messi and Neymar skins have been found in the test server files.” Implying that PSG’s lethal duo have a possibility of appearing in future updates of the CoD Mobile.

But this leak is not verified by any solid information yet. Activision hasn’t made any official statements regarding the skins of these massive soccer stars. It is completely speculated, as fans are expecting, that due to the Fifa World Cup coming very soon, CoD may have plans to collaborate with players.

Are Messi and Neymar coming to CoD Mobile?

Argentinian soccer legend Messi and Brazilian soccer sensation Neymar Jr. are two of the biggest names in the soccer world. So it can be said that they are some of the top choices for promoting a soccer-based event. But even after the leaks and rumors, Call of Duty hasn’t made any official statements yet. So fans have to wait a little longer to know if they will get the skins or not.

Previously Call of Duty had collaborated with other big celebrities before, like Jeff Goldblum and Michael Keaton had joined the cast before. The gaming giant had approached even singers like Cardi B to promote their game. So the possibilities of collaboration with big soccer stars aren’t impossible, but as long as there isn’t any official announcement, nothing can be guaranteed.

What do you think about this collaboration? Do you think the Players will actually make a cameo in the game? Let us know in the comments below!