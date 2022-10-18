New Trailer for Sylvester Stallone’s TULSA KING; A Series From the Creator of YELLOWSTONE — GeekTyrant

We’ve got a new trailer here for you to watch for Sylvester Stallone‘s mob crime series Tulsa King, which comes from Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone, 1883, Mayor of Kingstown) and Terence Winter (The Sopranos, Boardwalk Empire). The trailer features some new footage from the film along with some additional details on the story.

I’ve been pretty excited about this series, and judging from the footage that’s been released for it so far, it looks like it’s going to be a great crime drama! Thi is a perfect project for Stallone and he’s going to give an awesome performance!

Stallone plays New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi, and this is an amazing character for him to take on! When talking about his time and work on the show, he said he had “so much fun” and that he’s “never worked so hard” in his life. He went on to say: “What we came up with is something extraordinary and life-changing for me.”

The story follows the New York City Italian mobster who is forced to relocate to the most unlikely of places—Tulsa, Oklahoma, after spending 25 years in prison after being unceremoniously exiled by his boss. The series is set in present day, and the mobster is faced with the startling task of reestablishing his Italian mafia family in the modernized, straight-shooting town of Tulsa. There, Sal encounters surprising and unsuspecting characters who follow him along his unconventional path to power.

The show also stars Andrea Savage (I’m Sorry), Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), Max Casella (The Tender Bar), Domenick Lombardozzi (The Irishman), Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire), Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), A.C. Peterson (Superman & Lois) with Garrett Hedlund (The United States vs. Billie Holiday).

Tulsa King is set to premiere on November 13th, 2022.