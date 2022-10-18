Next James Bond: Henry Cavill hopes dashed after huge Hollywood news

Cavill’s Superman is heavily rumoured to show up in the end credits scene of The Rock’s DC movie Black Adam when released this Friday, teasing a return to the franchise.

Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter’s insiders claim Dwayne Johnson is very keen on a Black Adam v Superman movie, which such a tease would seem to heavily imply.

Allegedly, the former wrestler ensured the scene was shot around mid-September after “a furious round of negotiating” at Warner Bros over whether it should happen or not.

On top of this, the studio, which recently merged with Discovery and is going through its own changes, “has an intense desire” to make a Man of Steel 2 with Cavill.

