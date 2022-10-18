Categories
UK

Norway’s government is expecting to raise $208 billion from oil and gas, Australia expects $14 billion. Should LNG exporters pay more tax?


At least $20 billion could be raised through a so-called windfall profits tax on Australia’s gas industry, with around two-thirds of voters supporting such a move, a new report finds.

The Australia Institute think tank has calculated that gas price rises, mainly linked to the war in Ukraine, boosted profits on Australian exports by between $26 to $40 billion.

The value of Australian Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) exports jumped from just over $30 billion in 2020-21 to just over $70 billion last financial year, according to the latest figures from the federal government’s Resources and Energy Quarterly.

This occurred despite only a small increase in production, with a 44 per cent jump in the oil price that most Australian LNG contracts are linked to and a doubling in the Asian LNG spot price behind most of the gains.

Compared to prices over the past decade, the Australia Institute estimates that Australian LNG producers received a smaller, but still significant, $26 billion increase in profits.

“LNG companies are making windfall profits selling the same amount of gas to the same customers with virtually no increase in their costs,” argued the institute’s executive director Richard Denniss.

“The Australian people are paying too much for own gas at home and not getting a fair share of the returns from the gas we export overseas.

“A windfall profits tax would help solve the gas domestic supply and extortionate price issues by removing the incentive to export gas in preference to supplying Australian customers.”



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.