Pensions could get £370 each month with Attendance Allowance

These extra benefits a person can receive is why charities, as well as the DWP, are urging pensioners to check if they qualify.

The charity Age UK however does note that the application process can be “daunting”.

This is because the applicant needs to be very open and answer personal questions about their condition and it affects them which many may not feel comfortable doing or could find emotionally draining.

Charities, as well as the DWP, are urging pensioners to check if they qualify for Attendance Allowance, and therefore potentially the extra benefits.