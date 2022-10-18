Pensions – Expert shares ‘biggest mistakes’ seen reviewing plans

Every year that investments grows, any further return is on a greater amount, which over time can be “very significant”. Jonathon Jay, Partner with DSW Wealth Planning spoke exclusively with Express.co.uk about little known facts that can contribute hundreds or thousands in retirement.

He said: “The biggest mistakes I see when reviewing client pensions is that they are not saving enough early on in life and not taking the right investment approach.

“If you are not thinking about retirement when you are younger, you are doing yourself a disservice.

“Investing early means that the long-term returns can be far greater.

“Each year that your investment grows, any further return is on a greater amount, which over time can be very significant. Please note, investment returns are not guaranteed and go down as well as up.

READ MORE: UK recession could be a ‘really good time’ for pensions to ‘grow in value’ – act now