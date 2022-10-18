People Are Sharing Awkward Celebrity Encounters They’ve Had, And I’m Soooo Embarrassed For Them!

“I live in the same building as Kate Mulgrew from Star Trek: Voyager, and she called my father for help with her leaking sink (he’s the super). Since none of my brothers were around, he asked me to come up and help him. So while my dad was carefully removing the pipe, the water started leaking more frequently. He told me he had to run downstairs and get some more tools, and told me to place a bucket under the sink and wait for him. As soon as he left, a stream of water started coming out of the pipe. I grabbed a monkey wrench and got under the sink, and I ended up turning the pipe the wrong way. I pulled so hard that whatever leftover water and gook was in there spilled all over my face. Just then, I heard the kitchen door open and I thought it was my dad. I sat up quickly from under the sink, hit my head, cursed loudly, and looked up at Daniel Radcliffe. Fuck.”

Daniel Radcliffe: [Smirking]: ‘Oh, hey, do you need help down there?

Me: ‘No, I just did something stupid. Hey, you’re Harry Potter, right? (I was trying to act all cool).

DR: ‘I get that a lot, but no.’

Me: ‘You ARE fucking with me, right?’

DR: ‘You hit your head just now — you might be delusional.’

Kate Mulgrew then walked in…

KM: ‘Hey, I see you’ve met Daniel! Here’s that bucket you asked for!’

DR: [Muttered goodbye and left quickly]

It turned out that Kate Mulgrew was holding a post-Equus dinner party, thus why Daniel Radcliffe was there. TL;DR: I met Daniel Radcliffe covered in gook while I helped fix Kate Mulgrew’s sink. It was very, very awkward.”

—u/[deleted]