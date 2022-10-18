People Think They Figured Out Which Dressing Olivia Wilde Made Harry Styles, But One Detail Confuses Me

Now listen, I was not about to whip up the whole damn meal. The nanny said she was making her special dressing — *not* her special poached salmon salad. I have to imagine that the nanny would have remembered if Olivia were roasting fish at the time?! And also, like, there’s no universe in which that salmon would travel well. (Come to think of it…why didn’t she just make it at Harry’s house? IDK, I’m honestly lost.) All this to say that I concentrated on the dressing only — none of the other accoutrements.