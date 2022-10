From October, there were going to be 18 receiving the second place prize of £100,000, and 35 receiving the third place prize of £50,000.

Over 70 Britons could win a cash prize of £25,000 and nearly 100 people could get £10,000.

October’s draw saw a slight reduction in the number of winners of the lower prize with 3.4 million people winning £25.

This is down from 4.7 million from the month before.