Priscilla Hon to headline women’s field at City of Playford Tennis International

18 October 2022 | Tennis SA

World No.158 Priscilla Hon (Qld) is set to headline the women’s field at the City of Playford Tennis International taking place at the Playford Tennis Centre from 23 to 30 October 2022.

Hon has won three ITF World Tennis Tour titles this year and reached the second round of the Adelaide International in January, defeating former world No.2 Petra Kvitova (CZE) in the first round before falling to former world No.1 Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 6-3 7-5. Most recently, Hon won the ITF World Tennis Tour tournament in Cairns earlier this month, overcoming Kimberly Birrell (Qld) 4-6 7-6(6) 6-4.

Joining Hon in the draw will be world No.176 Jaimee Fourlis (Vic) and world No.191 Maddison Inglis (WA).

Fourlis has won three ITF World Tennis Tour titles in 2022, reaching a career high ranking of 147 in July this year. Fourlis was a mixed doubles finalist alongside Jason Kubler (Qld) at the Australian Open 2022.

Previously ranked as high as No.112, Inglis had an impressive Aussie summer making a second round appearance in week two of the Adelaide International, before defeating world No.41 Leylah Fernandez (CAN) en route to a third round appearance at the Australian Open.

The 20 direct acceptances including five players from inside the world’s top 200 will be joined by four wildcards and eight qualifiers, with main draw matches beginning on Tuesday 25 October.

While the on-court action will be the main event, organisers have worked hard to coordinate a range of opportunities for the community to enjoy.

A team of volunteers will look after the behind-the-scenes operations of the event, while around 100 young tennis fans will hit the courts as Ballkids following training sessions that have been held over the last three months.

For the first time, a twilight session will be held on Friday 28 October, with two matches to take place from 5:00 pm. Men’s and Women’s singles finals will be held on Sunday 30 October, starting at 11:00 am.

The Kids Zone will be open on Friday night and Sunday, featuring mini tennis courts, come and try tennis, face painting, balloon twisting and native animals, as well as a range of other activities on offer.

City of Playford Tennis International

Player acceptance list as at 17 October 2022

Rankings as at 3 October 2022

WTA rank First name Last name Nationality 154 Maddison Inglis AUS 158 [SR] Kimberly Birrell AUS 173 Priscilla Hon AUS 176 Jaimee Fourlis AUS 198 Na-Lae Han KOR 236 Olivia Gadecki AUS 261 Mai Hontama JPN 263 Lizette Cabrera AUS 273 Ankita Raina IND 290 Kyoka Okamura JPN 323 Alexandra Bozovic AUS 346 Chihiro Muramatsu JPN 370 Naiktha Bains GBR 402 Haruna Arakawa JPN 405 Rutuja Bhosale IND 412 Talia Gibson AUS 482 Punnin Kovapitukted THA 489 Nagi Hanatani JPN 500 Sowjanya Bavisetti IND 508 Eri Hozumi JPN

Please note: list is subject to change

Background

The City of Playford Tennis International, proudly supported by the City of Playford, will take place at the Playford Tennis Centre, Elizabeth East, South Australia from 23 to 30 October 2022.

The City of Playford Tennis International is a combined Men’s ATP Challenger and Women’s ITF World Tennis Tour tournament, offering a total prize pool of more than AUD $200,000. It is a part of the Australian Pro Tour, a series of professional tennis events held throughout the year to bridge upcoming players with the ATP/WTA Tour, providing an opportunity to earn significant world ranking points.

Join the conversation using #PlayfordProTour

For more information about the Australian Pro Tour, Tennis Australia or the players visit www.tennis.com.au/protour. For more information on the ATP Challenger Tour go to www.atptour.com or for more information on the ITF World Tennis Tour visit www.itftennis.com.