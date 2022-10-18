Redhill beefs up metaverse offering with Pixel Canvas tie-up

Redhill is expanding into the metaverse scene by collaborating with US-based enterprise metaverse platform Pixel Canvas for interactive and immersive brand experiences. The agency will leverage Pixel Canvas’s platform and technologies in brand campaigns and communications strategies, adding a new dimension to omnichannel storytelling for clients. Redhill hopes to transform customer experience and deliver real business outcomes through the partnership.

Jacob Puthenparambil, founder and CEO of Redhill, said its metaverse offering is designed to help its clients understand and capitalise on this next massive wave of disrupting businesses and industries and arm them with the strategies and technologies they need to fully capitalise on these new virtual worlds. Through using programming, connected animation, and gamification, Redhill will enable its clients to create immersive brand experiences by organising experiential conferences, events, client presentations, and product launches to drive enhanced user engagement.

Formerly a VR game company, Pixel Canvas began designing and delivering 3D virtual event prototypes to Fortune 500 companies such as Verizon and WarnerMedia. As interest in the metaverse rose and demand grew for immersive and visually appealing virtual experiences, Pixel Canvas pivoted to developing a full platform capable of delivering enterprise-grade metaverse experiences that were highly customisable, scalable, interactive, and accessible.

One of Pixel Canvas’ projects to date is “Unlockverse” 3, a virtual mall experience built for Unlock Venture Partners. Users could visit each of the venture capital firm’s portfolio companies in their own virtual space and view product images and company information, as well as watch real-time discussions and, have live chats with staff.

Pixel Canvas’s platform is powered by Unreal Engine 5 – touted as an advanced real-time 3D creation tool for photorealistic visuals and immersive experiences – resulting in lifelike experiences that invite better immersion and engagement than existing metaverses. To date, Pixel Canvas’s library contains over 25 templated environments, 30 minigames and five escape rooms that can all be fully reskinned to meet a brand’s needs, complemented by a full set of networking features such as video and text chat, live streaming and more. Additionally, these experiences are cloud-rendered for scalability and browser-based to be accessible by any connected device.

“Through our partnership with Redhill, our companies will be able to deliver immersive experiences to transform how brands connect, collaborate, and communicate in a fully realised metaverse,” Joey Lee, founder and CEO of Pixel Canvas, said. The company also looks forward to working with Redhill to explore creative opportunities in the fast-growing Asia Pacific region.

This latest news builds on the other offerings that Redhill has launched in the past year. Most recently, Redhill acquired Singapore-based Vision Strategy Storytelling as part of the agency’s efforts to further strengthen its sustainability offerings, providing creative visual storytelling solutions centred around social impact and sustainability for the agency and its clients.

Earlier this year, the agency established a new creative technology and design unit – Redhill Studio – that offers creative design, video and podcast production, and website and web application development. This is in addition to Redhill providing the entire suite of end-to-end integrated communications solutions, including strategic counsel for public relations, digital narratives, crisis management, marketing, internal communications, and branding across industries and sectors.

More recently, Redhill officially launched its global headquarters in Singapore, with the new 5,000 square feet office being able to accommodate up to 150 employees. The agency was founded in 2014.

Meet Asia’s top PR and communication leaders in-person. PR Asia sets the stage for the future of purpose-driven contemporary PR. Join us on 9 November as we gather Asia’s top PR and communication practitioners in-person in Malaysia. Deep dive into the next necessary steps for PR as we head towards 2023. Only at #PRAsia.

Related articles:

Redhill acquires VS Story in SG to grow sustainability offering

Redhill unveils specialist arm for creative assets and web development

Redhill expands Middle East and Africa footprint from Abu Dhabi Global Market

Adland Diversity & Inclusion Index 2021: Redhill