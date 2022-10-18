Sandra Bullock’s 10 Best Movies, According To Letterboxd

With the recently released movie Bullet Train, Sandra Bullock returns to the big screen as Maria, an assassin handler. Fans were happy to see her on-screen, even if it was only for a brief moment at the end of the movie, and they look forward to seeing her in new movies in the future.





Sandra Bullock became a household name in Hollywood with her breakout performance in the 1994 movie Speed, which helped her win some of the greatest cinematic accolades. She has maintained this status for more than three decades. Fans may always check out her other parts, which Letterboxd users have ranked, as she has performed a range of characters with a variety of traits.

10/10 Miss Congeniality (2000)- 3.3/5

When a terrorist threatens to bomb the Miss United States pageant, the FBI asks an agent to go undercover as a contestant in the movie Miss Congeniality.

Despite the writing being a bit mediocre, critics have lauded Bullock’s performance in the movie, saying that she is charming and funny. In the end, the movie earned $13.9 million on its first weekend in theaters (per Box Office Mojo), making it the fifth-highest-grossing movie in its first week in North America.

9/10 The Proposal (2009)- 3.3/5

A Canadian executive of a significant New York City publishing house discovers that she will be deported from the United States after her application for a visa renewal was turned down in the movie The Proposal. They first disliked one another but eventually grew to like one another.

Margaret Tate, the forceful editor-in-chief at a prominent book publisher in New York City who faces deportation, is portrayed by Sandra Bullock, one of her most likable roles. Critics have praised Bullock’s chemistry with the co-lead, despite the plot being rather generic.

8/10 Ocean’s Eight (2018)- 3.3/5

In the movie Ocean’s Eight, Debbie Ocean, Danny Ocean’s sister, leads a gang of women as they plot a complex burglary during the yearly Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Deborah “Debbie” Ocean, played by Sandra Bullock, is an experienced con artist and thief who begins planning the heist as soon as she is granted parole. The movie received mostly positive reviews, with audiences praising the premise for being amusing and intelligent enough to get through.

7/10 While You Were Sleeping (1995)- 3.4/5

In the movie While You Were Sleeping, a lonely token collector for the Chicago Transit Authority saves her longtime crush from a speeding train, but the man ends up in a coma. Things become tricky once Lucy makes a careless remark that leads Peter’s family to believe she is his fiancée.

In the movie, Sandra Bullock plays Lucy Eleanor Moderatz, a transit worker who saves the life of her longtime crush but later falls in love with his sibling. Sandra Bullock’s endearing performance has been hailed by critics, who claim that it lends While You Were Sleeping a positive reputation and resulted in a high score on IMDb.

6/10 Gravity (2013)- 3.5/5

In the movie Gravity, American astronauts are left trapped in space after their Space Shuttle was destroyed in mid-orbit and seek to return to Earth. Sandra Bullock portrays Dr. Ryan Stone, a medical engineer and mission specialist hailing from Lake Zurich, Illinois, who is on her first space mission but ends up being stuck there.

Viewers have heaped praise on the movie, calling it massive and visually perfect and praising how it brings back to the big screen a sense of wonder, danger, and the possibility that should astound reviewers and audiences everywhere. It is also one of Bullock’s highest-grossing movies.

5/10 Practical Magic (1998)- 3.5/5

In the movie Practical Magic, two witch sisters were brought up by their unconventional aunts in a small village following the death of their family due to a curse battle prejudice, and a curse that could keep them from ever finding true love.

Sandra Bullock plays Sally Owens, a witch who loses her husband due to the curse. She gives up magic and forbids her daughters from using it. Bullock’s ability to portray a character with conflicting feelings and someone who eventually moves over a traumatic experience has been commended by critics.

4/10 A Time to Kill (1996)- 3.6/5

In the movie A Time to Kill, which is one of Bullock’s highest-rated films on IMDb a fearless young attorney from Mississippi and his partner defend a man suspected of killing two people who had sexually assaulted his ten-year-old daughter, prompting horrific retaliation and vengeance from the Ku Klux Klan.

Sandra Bullock plays Ellen Roark, a law student who aids the dad who killed his daughter’s assaulter in getting a fair trial. Viewers have praised Bullock’s performance, stating that she adds suspense to the film, which ended up in her winning Blockbuster Entertainment Award for Favorite Actress in a Suspense Film​​​​​.

3/10 Bullet Train (2022)- 3.6/5

The plot of Bullet Train centers on Ladybug, a resentful assassin who faces off against other killers while traveling on a fictional version of the Tokaido Shinkansen, a Japanese high-speed train.

Sandra Bullock portrays Maria, Ladybug’s handler and contact, and she shows up to pick him up as he rejoices, at last, leaving the bullet train. Although Bullock only appeared for a short moment at the end of the film, viewers were nonetheless excited at seeing the legendary actress in the film.

2/10 Speed (1994)- 3.6/5

In the movie Speed, a terrorist has set up a bus to blow up if it travels any slower than 50 miles per hour. Before the bomb goes off, a Los Angeles police officer must free the passengers on the bus while also attempting to determine how the hostage taker is keeping an eye on them.

Sandra Bullock portrays Annie Porter, a passenger who assumes control of the bus after the driver is injured by another criminal. The way Bullock builds tension in the movie and her chemistry with the lead character, according to critics, is excellent.

1/10 The Prince of Egypt (1992)- 3.9/5

The animated musical drama film The Prince of Egypt, which is based on the Book of Exodus, chronicles the life of Moses from his time growing up as a prince of Egypt to his eventual destination of leading the Jews out of Egypt.

Aaron’s and Moses’s biological sister Miriam, who assists Moses in leading the Hebrews out of Egypt, is voiced by Sandra Bullock. The movie received high marks from critics, who noted that its magnificent visuals and an excellent voice cast more than made up for the fact that it is more expertly made than it is emotionally engaging.

