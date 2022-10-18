Sledgehammer Games Could Benefit From Having Its Own Third Game Mode

The Call of Duty franchise has an extensive history when it comes to third game modes. While even the earliest Call of Duty games had both a campaign and a multiplayer mode, the franchise would begin to receive a third mode, often just as expansive as the other two. Beginning with Call of Duty: World at War in 2008, this third pillar of the games usually takes the form of a wave-based mode, most often revolving around zombies. However, Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare series has had a few different third mode concepts over the years, including a Spec Ops mode and a Survival mode. Sledgehammer Games, on the other hand, has never had its own truly unique third Call of Duty mode, and it’s about time it did.

According to recent rumors and leaks, Sledgehammer Games will be returning to the Call of Duty development chair after Treyarch’s next game is released, possibly with a direct sequel to the studio’s 2014 game, Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. While this is all pure speculation right now, it doesn’t mean that Sledgehammer Games won’t be working on a Call of Duty game in the near future, and when it does, it should focus on creating its very own third mode.

Sledgehammer’s Previous Attempts at a Third Call of Duty Mode

Though Sledgehammer Games first started work on the Call of Duty franchise in 2011, working alongside Infinity Ward to co-develop Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, its first solo developed game would come three years later with Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare in 2014. Along with a surprisingly complex and engaging campaign mode, and the traditional multiplayer mode that’s become a standard, Advanced Warfare also featured a third game mode on launch called Exo Survival.

Taking heavy inspiration from Modern Warfare 3‘s Survival mode, Advanced Warfare‘s Exo Survival sees players choose a class, and fend off against waves of AI enemies. Between waves, players can purchase new weapons, scorestreaks, and defensive structures, just like any other horde mode from Call of Duty and beyond. Exo Survival was a solid third game mode for the franchise, but it wasn’t anything all that new, and it didn’t last too long with fans.

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare would then receive a fourth mode via DLC. Named Exo Zombies, this mode is Sledgehammer’s take on the same Call of Duty Zombies formula that had been done several times in the last six years at this point. Exo Zombies was a little tougher and more fast-paced than its mainline predecessors, with both the player and the AI horde having access to exo suits. Sledgehammer Games’ next solo outing, Call of Duty: WW2, also had its own Zombies mode, offering another unique take on the formula that added class loadouts and abilities.

Sledgehammer Needs its Own Unique Third Game Mode

While Sledgehammer Games’ previous Call of Duty additional modes have all been pretty solid, they haven’t been all that unique, taking heavy inspiration from both Infinity Ward and Treyarch’s third game modes. If the rumors are true, and Sledgehammer Games is working on Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2, then the developer should spend some time creating its own unique third game mode that is distinctly different from all previous Call of Duty entries.

If Advanced Warfare 2 returns the franchise to using exo suits, then a potential third game mode could center around those specific gameplay mechanics. For instance, this third game mode could offer a series of exo suit challenges, ranging from parkour time trials to gadget challenges. Alternatively, if Sledgehammer wanted to choose a completely new approach to Call of Duty‘s additional mode, then it could focus them on vehicle missions, which the franchise has rarely explored in the past.

