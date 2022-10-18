State pension triple lock alternative as Truss won’t commit to pledge

Mr Selby said: “Once tomorrow’s inflation figure is published, the government will come under pressure to commit to the triple lock or announce an alternative plan for uprating the state pension in April next year.

“It is September’s CPI figure which is traditionally used to uprate the state pension. If CPI comes in at 10 percent and the triple lock is retained, those in receipt of the full flat-rate state pension should see their weekly income rise from £185.15 to £203.65, or £10,589.80 per year.

“This would be the first time the state pension has breached the £10,000 mark.

“The basic state pension, paid to those who reached state pension age before April 6, 2016, would also be in line for triple-lock protection, if it is retained.