Studio Two coming to The Park Theatre

Beatles tribute band Studio Two returns to The Park Theatre, 19 Main St. in Jaffrey, Friday, Oct. 21, at 8 p.m..

Studio Two concentrates on The Beatles’ club and touring years of 1962 to 1966, the period in which they crafted their sound and their stage performance and took the world by storm.

Tickets for the concert are $20 to $30, and can be purchased at theparktheatre.org or by calling 603-532-8888. On the night of the concert, the theater’s lounge bar opens at 5:30 p.m., and Tom Ahlborn-Hsu will be giving a free performance.

Ahlborn-Hsu has been playing favorites for more than 40 years, including songs from Bob Dylan, Bob Seger, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Simon & Garfunkel, Crosby, Stills & Nash and Neil Young, as well as original Americana music. Before COVID, he was playing coffeehouses and clubs in northern California. He and his wife moved to Jaffrey in 2019.