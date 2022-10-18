Categories Celebrities Taylor Swift Shared New Details About Her New Album “Midnights,” And Fans Are Rightfully Freaking Out Post author By Kayla Yandoli Post date October 18, 2022 No Comments on Taylor Swift Shared New Details About Her New Album “Midnights,” And Fans Are Rightfully Freaking Out We won’t be getting much sleep this week, folks!!! View Entire Post › Source link Related Tags album, details, fans, Freaking, Midnights, Rightfully, Shared, SWIFT, Taylor ← Eric Burdon explains why The Kinks “outstripped the Stones and the Beatles” Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.