The Beatles’ Revolver ripped up the rulebook. Now it’s back

Remember the moment in Get Back when Paul and John’s conversation in a crowded cafeteria

is suddenly isolated? To remix Revolver, Martin used the technology pioneered for that film to

separate the instruments. A few years ago, this technology would have been unthinkable.

“There are so many surprises because there are so many ideas,” he says. “You have to be careful and respect the original, but I had no idea that Ringo was drumming on “For No One”. The finger snaps on “Here There and Everywhere”. There’s a bunch of things.”

The final test was Martin sitting alone in a room in Los Angeles with Sir Paul McCartney. The Beatles legend had his finger on a big button that could alternate between the 1966 version and the 2022 edition. A daunting day at work? “It’s fun!” laughs Martin, “it’s intimate, the passion

is all about the music. He remembers making and mixing the album, and I make sure that if he

has any comments I address them.” On the album’s opener “Taxman” – inspired by that era’s

Labour government’s 95% supertax on high earnings – Martin had left the guitar solo sounding “a bit too polite.” McCartney said no. “It should be loud, that’s the whole point. He still got the punk,

aggressive nature of it even though he’s 80.”

Revolver is the high point of The Beatles’ inclusive experimentation. Sessions began with the

revolutionary “Tomorrow Never Knows’” Indian-influenced exhortations to “turn off your

mind, relax and float downstream.” And yet, it’s the same album that contains “Here, There

And Everywhere”, which McCartney still regards as the finest love song he ever wrote. Love

songs, drug songs, and love songs about drugs – the Motown stomp of “Got To Get You Into

My Life” was McCartney’s love letter to marijuana, which had just arrived in the group’s social

scene (a giggly demo of “And Your Bird Can Sing”, John Peel’s favourite Beatles song, will leave

you in no doubt of that.) As an album, it’s the soundtrack of a moment of unique working-

class ascendency in culture; an optimistic moment underlined by the England football team

winning the World Cup one week after Revolver’s release.

The Revolver reissue also shows stranger roots to the most familiar of material. “Yellow

Submarine”, still bellowed out in British primary school halls in 2022, was testament to the

band’s genuine affection for children’s music (producer George Martin had form too,

producing “Nellie The Elephant” a decade earlier). It began life, however, as a dour, melancholy Lennon demo, beginning “In the place where I was born / no one cared, no one cared.” The demo is released for the first time on the new Revolver reissue.

In the modern day, what Revolver has changed is profound. It created an entirely new trope in

pop music: the artist that enters the mainstream, and then bends the mainstream to their will.

Though Kate Bush’s earliest hits were highly ambitious, it would take her walking away from

touring in 1979 – as The Beatles did – to begin her period of hugely inventive studio

masterpieces. Or the left turn in Kanye West’s career following the stark minimalism of 808s & Heartbreak in 2008, beginning his purple patch of high studio experimentation. The 2000

release of Kid A by Radiohead was a similarly defining break with their past. Getting weird

has since become a necessary rite of passage for any self-respecting artist.