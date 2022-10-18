Two urgent WhatsApp warnings issued to all Android and iPhone users

Millions of iPhone and Android users need to be aware of two new WhatsApp warnings that could leave devices unable to send messages or hand highly personal data over to hackers. The first alert affects anyone with an Android device in their pocket with cyber criminals targeting these phones via an unofficial version of WhatsApp. As spotted by the security team at Kasperky, an app called YoWahtsApp comes laced with a nasty malware called Triada.

Once installed, this bug allows hackers to take complete control of an account with criminals then able to send malicious money-stealing messages to friends and contacts.

Modified versions of WhatsApp remain hugely popular as they often claim to offer bonus features that can’t be found on the official version of WhatsApp.

Android users are always the biggest target of these apps as they can be sideloaded onto devices without a trip to the Google Play store. Adding apps to an iPhone is impossible without Apple vetting them first which is why these types of scams only target Android.

Explaining more about the threat, Kaspersky said: “Cybercriminals are increasingly using the power of legitimate software to distribute malicious apps. This means that users who choose popular apps and official installation sources, may still fall victim to them. In particular, malware like Triada can steal an IM account, and for example, use it to send unsolicited messages, including malicious spam. The user’s money is also at risk, as the malware can easily set up paid subscriptions for the victim.”

