What it’s like to be the last surviving Monkee

It was Nov. 14, 2021, when Micky Dolenz last saw Michael Nesmith at the final concert of the Monkees Farewell Tour at the historic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, not far from where they’d met as young men on the set of a TV show. 

They didn’t say goodbye that night. 

“I think we both kind of avoided it,” Dolenz recalls.

It hadn’t been an easy tour. 

“It was public knowledge that Nez had some health issues, some pretty serious ones, a couple years before,” Dolenz says.

“It was pretty apparent that I wouldn’t be doing many more shows with him. You can tell from the videos, he was struggling at times. Health-wise. We were doing everything we could to make him comfortable. But it was tough. And it was bittersweet. We asked him, ‘Are sure you want to do this?’ And I’ve got to hand it to him. He hung in there.”

