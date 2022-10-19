15 Of The Best Quotes From Yellowstone’s Dutton Ranch Foreman, Rip Wheeler

Yellowstone… what a show.

You got the beautiful state of Montana, you have the best soundtrack I’ve ever heard, you have high-powered drama of the high-stakes ranchin’ business… I love it.

And one of the things that makes it great… the cast of characters. You have Dutton patriarch John Dutton played by the great Kevin Costner, Beth Dutton, played by Kelly Reilly is the ultimate badass, Ryan Bingham plays a guitar-slinging ex-con rancher, and the there’s Rip Wheeler.

Fiercely loyal, he’s John’s right-hand man… and between the action, the character arc, his romance with Beth, and the hilarious one-liners, he’s easily one of most entertaining characters on the show.

And of course, many of his best lines are when he’s doling out life advice to fellow rancher, Jimmy Hurdstrom.

So without further ado, here are Rip Wheeler’s best lines from the hit series Yellowstone.

1. “You wanna go get drunk and watch some wolves kill and elk in a park?”

2. “I’d rather kill a thousand men than shoot another horse.”

3. “It ain’t about the money Walker… it’s about trust.”

4. “I don’t want a bunch of kids runnin’ around this f*ckin’ house. I don’t even like dogs. Hey, you’re all I need. I’ll call you whatever you want.

5. “What in the f*ck was that about? What kind of childhood bullsh*t are you workin’ out at the dinner table?”

6. “You’re a two-time loser, Jimmy. One more felony, and they throw away the keys. You know what? You might do all right in prison, you got the lips for it.”

7. “What’s the rule about fighting, Fred? You wanna fight somebody? You come fight me! I’ll fight you all goddamn day.”

8. “I look at every day with you as a gift. My tommorows are, well, they’re all words. There’s no word I’d rather call you if that’s what you want.

9. “You gotta be kidding me, Jimmy. You risked your life for a f*ckin’ belt buckle?”

10. “Boy, get over here. The only painless way to learn this lesson is to watch it.”

11. “Jimmy, you need to stop listening to those yahoos in the bunkhouse. There ain’t no such thing as luck. But I sure believe in stupid because you prove it every f*cking day.”

12. “I was born on a dead-end road, honey. This world doesn’t need another generation of me.”

13. There’s a man in there somewhere. Sometimes, it just takes another man to find it.”

14. “Be a man about it. Don’t scream.”

15. “There are sharks and minnows in this world, Jimmy, and if you don’t know which one you are, then you ain’t a f*cking shark.”

There you have it, the best of the best from the great Rip Wheeler.

Of course, Season 5 will be premiere next month, November 13th on Paramount Network, and there’s going to be a TON of new spinoff shows from creator Taylor Sheridan.

1923 will tell the next chapter of the Dutton prequel series, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story will tell the story of the legendary black lawmen and star David Oyelowo.

And another is rumored to feature Ryan Bingham and Jefferson White as Walker and Jimmy, and the story takes place at the iconic Four Sixes Ranch down in Texas.

