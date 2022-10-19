47 Then & Now Pictures Of Celebrities I Was Genuinely Super Surprised Were 50 Or Almost 50

So, because this is what we do here, let’s take a look at celebrities who are 50, almost 50, or over 50 that I found genuinely surprising.
And here he is at the beginning of his career:
And here she is at the beginning of her career:
3.
Kevin Richardson is 51
And here he is at the beginning of his career:
4.
Howie D. is the next oldest Backstreet member at 49
And here he is at the beginning of his career:
5.
Chris Kirkpatrick is 51
And here he is at the beginning of his career:
6.
Steve from Blue’s Clues is 49
And here he is at the beginning of his career:
7.
Gabrielle Union turns 50 next week
And here she is at the beginning of her career:
And here he is at the beginning of his career:
And here he is at the beginning of his career:
10.
Johnny Knoxville is 51
And here he is at the beginning of his career:
And here he is at the beginning of his career:
And here he is at the beginning of his career:
13.
Jenny McCarthy turns 50 in a few months
And here she is at the beginning of her career:
14.
Mario Lopez turns 50 next year
And here he is at the beginning of his career:
And here he is at the beginning of his career:
16.
Billie Joe Armstrong is 50
And here he is at the beginning of his career:
And here he is at the beginning of his career:
And here he is at the beginning of his career:
And here she is at the beginning of her career:
And here he is at the beginning of his career:
And here he is at the beginning of his career:
And here he is at the beginning of his career:
23.
Pharrell Williams is 49
And here he is at the beginning of his career:
And here she is at the beginning of her career:
And here she is at the beginning of her career:
And here he is at the beginning of his career:
And here he is at the beginning of his career:
And here he is at the beginning of his career:
And here he is at the beginning of his career:
And here she is at the beginning of her career:
And here she is at the beginning of her career:
32.
Elizabeth Berkley is 48
And here she is at the beginning of her career:
33.
Chilli from TLC is 51
And here she is at the beginning of her career:
And here he is at the beginning of his career:
And here he is at the beginning of his career:
And here he is at the beginning of his career:
37.
Shannon Elizabeth is 49
And here she is at the beginning of her career:
And here he is at the beginning of his career:
39.
Gwyneth Paltrow is 50
And here she is at the beginning of her career:
And here she is at the beginning of her career:
And here he is at the beginning of his career:
And here she is at the beginning of her career:
And here he is at the beginning of his career:
44.
Joey McIntyre turns 50 at the end of the year
And here he is at the beginning of his career:
And here she is at the beginning of her career:
And here he is at the beginning of his career:
47.
And last but not least, Keanu Reeves is 58, which is just wild to me
And here he is at the beginning of his career:
Source link