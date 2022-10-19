8 Essential Horror Movies By The Directors Of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Created by one of the masters of horror and the unknown, Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities is coming to Netflix on October 25 ahead of Halloween, gathering some of the most promising names in modern horror to tell original stories in terrifying fashion.





The series will have eight episodes, each helmed by a different director, adding up to a different scary experience in each episode. The chosen approach makes sense for the show’s anthology format, which presents several stories revolving around different entities and monsters.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Babadook (2014) – Jennifer Kent

Episode 1: The Murmuring

Touching on topics such as grief and motherhood, The Babadook is one of the most effective domestic horrors in recent memory and exposes a truth about the horror genre only a few people see: every horror movie is about trauma, directly or indirectly. The movie deals with the theme both through suggestive horror as well and with intense sequences of suspense.

Related: 10 Best Horror Movies About Grief

The Babadook follows a single mother trying to cope with the death of her husband and battle against her troubled son’s fear of a children’s book monster manifesting in their house. When reality begins to blur and give space to paranoia, mother and son desperately try to understand what are they fighting against.

The Empty Man (2020) – David Prior

Episode 2: The Autopsy

David Prior proved himself to be one of the most promising modern horror directors with The Empty Man, a cosmic horror of big proportions revolving around a mysterious entity. The movie counts on a 20-minute-long horror movie intro that is regarded as one of the best and scariest in a long time, following a group of friends gradually facing their demise after discovering an ancient cave with dark secrets.

Prior’s horror style throws back to the distinctive stories of H. P. Lovecraft when he takes his time to delve deep into the “Empty Man” lore and follow the main character as he goes down a rabbit hole, where he’ll uncover a mystery so ancient and dangerous that the human mind simply can’t cope with.

Pan’s Labyrinth (2006) – Guillermo Navarro

Episode 3: Lot 36

It’s well-known that Guillermo Del Toro is the director of the groundbreaking Pan’s Labyrinth, but he didn’t do it all alone. The film was unanimously praised by both critics’ groups and the public audience, holding the record of the longest standing ovation at Cannes by far and winning multiple Oscars.

In fact, one of those Oscars was for Best Cinematography, the sector led by Guillermo Navarro, the director of Cabinet Of Curiosities‘ Episode 3. Coming from him, fans can expect weird-looking landscapes to be conceived in the creepiest fashion; Navarro clearly knows how to use a camera to visually terrify his audience.

Firestarter (2022) – Keith Thomas

Episode 4: Pickman’s Model

Firestarter wasn’t the best showcase of horror according to the majority of people, but it was a clear indication of Keith Thomas’ talent as a director. While the film’s script, which he didn’t take part in, was condemned by critics, the performances and eerie atmosphere were said to have saved the movie from being a failure.

Related: Every Stephen King Novel With Multiple Adaptations (& Which Are The Best)

Based on a Stephen King story and in a 1984 adaptation of the same name, the film follows a young girl trying to cope with her newfound ability to set things on fire and her father’s desperate attempts to save her from terrifying forces that aim at taking her from him.

Mandy (2018) – Panos Cosmatos

Episode 5: The Viewing

If Cosmatos’ episode follows the same approach as Mandy, viewers can expect it to be packed with ultraviolence and nightmarish visions that will keep them up at night. The film is also considered one of the best Nicolas Cage movies, offering a great example of when overacting is effective.

The psychedelic visuals and hellish imagery make every frame look otherworldly. In Mandy, the seemingly perfect life of a couple in the woods is interrupted by the mysterious arrival of a sinister cult, causing Cage’s character to engage in a surreal rampage of violent revenge.

Twilight (2008) – Catherine Hardwicke

Episode 6: Dreams In The Witch House

Love it or hate it, Hardwicke’s take on the successful vampire saga Twilight revolutionized the teen horror genre as many creators tried to replicate the bleak, cold atmosphere of the film in contrast with a burning romance. Her creative approach is clear, especially when taking into account the decline in quality of the other movies in the franchise.

Twilight shows the beginning of the long-lasting romance between underdog Bella Swan and the mysterious vampire Edward Cullen. Balancing gripping horror with quirky teenage love, the movie plays with the limits of its PG-13 rating by offering clever off-screen violence and only using blood when necessary in this modern vampire tale.

Cube (1997) – Vincenzo Natali

Episode 7: Graveyard Rats

After successful horror movies such as Cube and Splice, Vincenzo Natali disappeared from the film industry for a while to focus on his TV career, which seems to be his passion. Responsible for the seventh episode of Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities, he’s famous for blending puzzling sci-fi settings with terrifying horror instances.

Related: 10 Best 90s Sci-fi Movies That Still Hold Up Today

Cube follows a group of strangers trapped inside a nightmarish maze, forced to cooperate despite their differences in order to make it out alive. It was never revealed whether Cube was an inspiration to productions such as Saw and Squid Game, but it pioneered many of the elements used in both projects.

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night (2014) – Ana Lily Amirpour

Episode 8: Some Other Animal’s Meat

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night is a moody, highly atmospheric vampire tale set in a small Iranian ghost town, where a lonely female vampire wanders at night preying on evil men. Contemplative but captivating, Ana Lily Amirpour’s style isn’t purely focused on horror but also on the psychology of her characters, their motivations, and deepest desires.

She is the perfect person to direct a love story with horror elements; her sensitive, slow-burn approach is precise when it comes to building up tension with characters that aren’t necessarily good or bad.

Next: 10 Vampire Movies That Follow The Vampire Formula