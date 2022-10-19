Batman DLC swoops into Minecraft

Play alone or with friends as you fight off The Penguin’s deadly drowned, Poison Ivy’s toxic mooshrooms, Harley Quinn’s pesky pandas, and more unique goons! The DLC also comes with a skin pack, and you can use any of the 18 included skins, featuring Robin, Batwoman, Batgirl, Catwoman and more to bring some of your favorite DC characters to your Overworld!

To start your Batman adventure, all you need to do is head to Minecraft Marketplace. While this DLC is not currently available for purchase on Nintendo Switch, rest assured the Caped Crusader will be swooping onto this system shortly! In the meantime, best be on your guard, because the more I think about it, the more I wonder whether Alfred’s kidnapping really was by chance… could it all be part of a villainous plot? Find out in the Batman DLC**!

**Requires the latest version of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition (sold separately). Free Character Creator item available 10/14/22 through 12/19/22; limit 1 per person/account. Not currently available for Nintendo Switch.