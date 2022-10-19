Beatles historian has ‘come together’ with St Asaph and Menai Bridge law firm

AN AWARD-winning practice manager and Beatles historian has “come together” with a prominent law firm ahead of further expansion.

Steve Bradley, from Wilmslow, is the new operations manager at Mackenzie Jones Solicitors, which has offices in St Asaph, Chester, and Menai Bridge.

With plans to grow further in the new year, the business is recruiting staff and secured clients in a wide range of sectors in past months.

Dad-of-two Steve – who received the Law Society Practice Manager of the Year Award for 2020-21 – is looking forward to the challenge.

He said joining the 21 year-old company was the right move after holding similar positions at global and niche legal firms in Liverpool and Manchester.

“I switched over from insurance to the legal sector in 2000 and have never looked back,” said Steve, who is also undertaking a part-time master’s degree on The Beatles at the University of Liverpool.

“I’ve worked all over the North West of England for some fantastic practices but when the opportunity arose to join Mackenzie Jones it felt like the perfect fit.

“Being a practice manager, you have a broad view of the profession with responsibility for HR, quality, compliance, staff development and day-to-day processes.

“That enables me to support the growth of the business in partnership with the directors, who have a great vision for the road ahead.

“I am looking forward to it and will hopefully have a positive impact on that.”

With upwards of 20 employees and more set to join, directors Anna Mills Morgan, Richard Jones, and Andrew Foley-Jones said the time was right to bring in an operations manager.

“Steve has a wealth of experience and from our first meeting we knew he could help take Mackenzie Jones to the next level,” said Anna.

“Having a high-calibre operations manager on board will allow our directors to focus on the fee-paying work and legal cases in tandem with our next moves strategically, which will include expansion in the coming months.

“We are busy and getting busier, so having Steve on board – and the other new roles we aim to fill – is a game-changer for us.”

Steve is also a former member of LPM (Legal Practice Management) national conference Advisory Board and is a member of the Legal Practice Management Association.

He has contributed to LPM Magazine and the Law Society blog.

For more information, visit www.macjones.com or call 0800 328 4466.