Bulldogs Travel to Tallahassee for ITA Southeast Regional – University of Georgia Athletics

ATHENS, Ga. – Seven athletes on the Georgia men’s tennis team will begin play at Florida State University’s Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Southeast Men’s Regional Championships on Thursday.
Trent Bryde, Filipe Costa, Blake Croyder, Teodor Giusca, Britton Johnston, Thomas Paulsell and Miguel Perez Peña will all make the trip to Tallahassee, Fla. for the event.
Doubles tandems Costa and Perez Peña as well as Giusca and Paulsell will begin play tomorrow for the first round of the doubles draw at 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. ET, respectively. The other two Bulldog doubles teams, No. 1 Bryde and Henning along with No. 2 Croyder and Johnston, earned first round byes as the field’s top seeds.
The doubles tournament will be played in an eight-game pro set format, with no-ad scoring and a tiebreaker at 7-7 through the quarterfinals. The semifinals and finals will switch to a best-of-three sets, with a breaker in the third set if needed.
The first two rounds of the singles main draw will take place on Friday. Johnston, No. 5 Giusca and No. 9 Croyder will all play their first matches at 9 a.m., with No. 3 Bryde starting at 11 a.m before Paulsell and Perez Peña close out UGA’s opening round matches at noon. The round of 32 matches will be played following the first round’s completion on Friday afternoon.
The main draw singles matches will be played in a best of three set format with no-ad scoring. The consolation draw will be played in the same way, with the added change of a 10 point breaker for the third set.
The event will run through Monday with the singles and doubles finals being played on its final day. Livestreaming of each match can be found on the track.tennis website. Georgia and Florida tie for the second-most seeded players in the singles main draw with three each.
