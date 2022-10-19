Call of Duty League 2023 Season Schedule Announced – Game Freaks 365

Activision has revealed the Call of Duty League 2023 season schedule.
“Opening weekend for the 2023 Call of Duty League season kicks off on Friday, December 2, and today we have additional updates to share about the exciting upcoming season featuring Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II gameplay,” Activision says in an email to Game Freaks 365.
Below we have all of the key dates for the Call of Duty League 2023 season.
Call of Duty League 2023 Season Schedule
Major I – League Hosted
- Dec. 2–11 – Online Qualifiers
- Dec. 15–18 – LAN Tournament
Major II – Boston Breach
- Jan. 13–29 – Online Qualifiers
- Feb. 2–5 – LAN Tournament
Major III – OpTic Texas
- Feb. 17–Mar 5 – Online Qualifiers
- March 9–12 – LAN Tournament
Major IV – New York Subliners
- March 24–April 9 – Online Qualifiers
- April 13–16 – LAN Tournament
Major V – Toronto Ultra
- May 5–21 – Online Qualifiers
- May 25–28 – LAN Tournament
2023 Playoffs and Champs (TBD)
We’ll let you know when we get more details about the upcoming season, so stay tuned!
Game Freaks 365 participates in affiliate programs to help cover hosting costs and other operating expenses. We may receive a small percentage of sales from affiliate links.