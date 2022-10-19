Call of Duty League 2023 Season Schedule Announced – Game Freaks 365

Activision has revealed the Call of Duty League 2023 season schedule.

“Opening weekend for the 2023 Call of Duty League season kicks off on Friday, December 2, and today we have additional updates to share about the exciting upcoming season featuring Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II gameplay,” Activision says in an email to Game Freaks 365.

Below we have all of the key dates for the Call of Duty League 2023 season.

Call of Duty League 2023 Season Schedule

Major I – League Hosted

Dec. 2–11 – Online Qualifiers

Dec. 15–18 – LAN Tournament

Major II – Boston Breach

Jan. 13–29 – Online Qualifiers

Feb. 2–5 – LAN Tournament

Major III – OpTic Texas

Feb. 17–Mar 5 – Online Qualifiers

March 9–12 – LAN Tournament

Major IV – New York Subliners

March 24–April 9 – Online Qualifiers

April 13–16 – LAN Tournament

Major V – Toronto Ultra

May 5–21 – Online Qualifiers

May 25–28 – LAN Tournament

2023 Playoffs and Champs (TBD)

We’ll let you know when we get more details about the upcoming season, so stay tuned!