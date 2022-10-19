Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Pre-Load and Release Times Revealed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is nearly here and we know when you can start downloading and playing it. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will no doubt be one of the biggest games of 2022 and if the previous entries in this sub franchise are any indicator, possibly one of the biggest games of all time. Given the impact of the Modern Warfare series, many are eager to start playing and thankfully, they won’t have to wait long due to the way Infinity Ward is rolling out this year’s entry of the beloved first person shooter series. As you may already know, players who digitally pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II can play through the game’s campaign start to finish before the multiplayer releases. Those who do so will even get extra in-game rewards for multiplayer with weapons, skins, and more.

Given Call of Duty has made a reputation out of its absurdly large file sizes, many want to download the game as soon as possible so they don’t have to download it when it releases. Thankfully, all players with a digital pre-order can begin downloading the campaign right now to prepare for its release tomorrow. The campaign will be available to play starting at 10AM PT/1PM ET on Thursday, October 20th. However, those who want to pre-load the rest of the game such as spec-ops and multiplayer, you may have to wait.

Spend less time at launch downloading and more time playing 🔥#ModernWarfare2 pre-load details are here 👇 pic.twitter.com/MmDm5ZtZ9C — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 18, 2022

Xbox players can pre-load the entire game right now, but PlayStation players will have to wait until October 20th at 4AM PT. PC will have to wait even longer, as the full game pre-load begins on there on October 26th at 10AM PT. The full game will have a regional roll out on Xbox and PlayStation from 4AM PT – 9PM PT on October 27th. PC players will gain access to the game on October 27th at 9PM PT/12AM ET. You can view a handy infographic below to help visualize the schedule.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will release on October 28th, 2022 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC.