Chloe Madeley’s mum Judy Finnigan lovingly cuddles new granddaughter

Chloe Madeley, 35, is besotted with her baby daughter and was left “beaming with pride” after giving birth to her first child with 37-year-old husband James Haskell.

It seems as though the intense feeling is clearly mutual for her mum Judy, who was smiling affectionately at the baby girl in her arms in the latest snap.

Judy, 74, has scarcely been seen since her decision to quit the showbiz world after 43 years as one half of the famous duo Richard and Judy, despite the pair being the ultimate showbiz couple.

She also raised eyebrows after the announcement that she and husband Richard Madeley, 66, had since become “semi-detached”.

The new addition to the family is just two months old, and Judy could scarcely take her eyes off the angelic-looking little girl as she sprawled out in her giraffe print jumpsuit.