Church daycare employee under investigation after videos show ‘mishandling’ of children

NASHVILLE, N.C. — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a day care worker for suspected child abuse.

The investigation comes after videos showed how an employee at Corinth Baptist Daycare in Nashville, NC treated some of the young children in her care.

One video shows the employee appearing to pull a child by the arm to scold him. Another video shows the employee appearing to pull a little girl by her hair.

The videos, which surfaced on social media last week, were taken by a daycare employee who says she filmed them in July. However, when she reported the woman’s behavior at the time, she says the center didn’t take any action.

Once the videos appeared on social media, the Nash County Sheriff’s office says the woman resigned from the day care. An email from the center to parents says the videos show mishandling of two children by a staff member. It says the daycare will be closed this week to investigate the incident.

Meanwhile, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating for child abuse.

WRAL News went to the daycare center for a response to the situation, and an employee said they chose to close down this week and won’t have any other comment until they get legal advice. WRAL News also called and knocked on the door of the employee in the videos, but she did not answer.

Families of the two children in the videos declined to speak with WRAL News.