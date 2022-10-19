Cicero ’25 and Walpole ’26 lead women’s tennis at Colgate invite – Hamilton College

The Hamilton College doubles pairing of Shannon Cicero ’25 and Hannah Walpole ’26 won all three of their matches in the 2022 Colgate University Women’s Tennis Invitational on Oct. 15 and 16.



The Continentals played against Colgate and other Division I programs Marist College and Siena College. Cicero and Walpole were playing as a doubles team for the first time. They are both tied for the team lead with seven doubles victories this fall.



Cicero and Walpole defeated Colgate’s Katerina Atallah and Natalie Fuller 7-5. They triumphed 6-4 over Siena’s Laia Giralt and Alex Wilson, and bested Marist’s Cloe Clements and Lea Lambert by the same score.



Cicero collected her 13th career singles win with a 2-6, 6-2, 10-6 decision against Siena’s Emma Boggiali. Walpole is 6-4 in singles play after a 7-6 (7), 6-7 (3), 10-8 marathon victory against Marist’s Ellen Zureick. Walpole leads the team with those six singles wins. Lorelei Glidden ’24 picked up her fourth career singles victory after she rallied to a 3-6, 6-1, 10-2 decision against Marist’s Andriana Zaphiris.



Hamilton women’s tennis has completed their fall season and will start the spring portion of their schedule in March 2023.

RESULTS

Hamilton at Colgate

Oct. 15-16

Hamilton, N.Y.

SINGLES

1. Addie Eklund (C) d. Stephanie Pratt 6-0, 6-2.

2. Amelia Galin (C) d. Shannon Cicero 2-6, 6-2, 10-4.

3. Emme Levenson (C) d. Hannah Walpole 6-4, 6-4.

4. Jordan Ben-Shmuel (C) d. Claire Cutler 6-1, 5-7, 10-4.

5. Natalie Fuller (C) d. Kate Solowey 6-7, 6-4, 10-6.

6. Sasha Herman (C) d. Lorelei Glidden 6-2, 6-3.

7. Katerina Atallah (C) d. Samantha Rainero 6-4, 6-4.

8. Emily Untermeyer (C) d. Lila Freeman 7-6, 6-4.

DOUBLES

1. Galin/Ben-Shmuel (C) d. Cutler/Pratt 6-2.

2. Cicero/Walpole (H) d. Atallah/Fuller 7-5.

3. Eklund/Untermeyer (C) d. Glidden/Solowey 6-2.

4. Levenson/Herman (C) d. Freeman/Rainero 6-4.

Hamilton vs. Siena

Oct. 15-16

Colgate University (Hamilton, N.Y.)

SINGLES

1. Meagan Brown (S) d. Pratt 6-2, 6-2.

2. Cicero (H) d. Emma Boggiali 2-6, 6-2, 10-6.

3. Alex Wilson (S) d. Walpole 6-2, 6-0.

4. Maanya Viswanath (S) d. Cutler 6-3, 6-4.

5. Madeline De Faber-Schumacher (S) d. Glidden 6-1, 6-3.

6. Jade Gautier (S) d. Rainero 6-0, 6-0.

7. Shelby Madeiros (S) d. Freeman 6-3, 6-3.

DOUBLES

1. Brown/Reegan Mullaney (S) d. Cutler/Pratt 6-4.

2. Cicero/Walpole (H) d. Laia Giralt/Wilson 6-4.

3. Boggiali/Madeiros (S) d. Glidden/Solowey 6-3.

4. Gautier/De Faber-Schumacher (S) d. Freeman/Rainero 6-4.

Hamilton vs. Marist

Oct. 15-16

Colgate University (Hamilton, N.Y.)

SINGLES

1. Jane Bockman (M) d. Pratt 7-6 (5), 6-2.

2. Cloe Clements (M) d. Cicero 6-3, 6-2.

3. Walpole (H) d. Ellen Zureick 7-6 (7), 6-7, (3), 10-8.

4. Lea Lambert (M) d. Cutler 6-3, 3-6, 10-8.

5. Isabella Tonuzi (M) d. Solowey 6-0, 6-3.

6. Glidden (H) d. Andriana Zaphiris 3-6, 6-1, 10-2.

7. Akanksha Sreenivas (M) d. Rainero 7-5, 6-2.

DOUBLES

1. Bockman/Zureick (M) d. Cutler/Pratt 6-4.

2. Cicero/Walpole (H) d. Clements/Lambert 6-4.

3. Tonuzi/Zaphiris (M) d. Glidden/Solowey 6-3.

